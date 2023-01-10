Ellington Financial Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.9% Upside

Ellington Financial Inc. found using ticker (EFC) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 13.75 with a mean TP of 15.03. With the stocks previous close at 12.97 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.39 and the 200 day MA is 14.6. The company has a market cap of $783m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ellingtonfinancial.com

The potential market cap would be $908m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; and commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; corporate debt and equity securities; corporate loans; and other strategic investments. In addition, the company offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. Ellington Financial LLC was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.