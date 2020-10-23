Eli Lilly and Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.0% Upside

Eli Lilly and Company found using ticker (LLY) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 188 and 120 calculating the average target price we see 165.07. Now with the previous closing price of 143.59 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 148.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 153.75. The market cap for the company is $135,159m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lilly.com

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia. In addition, it offers immunology products for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis; oncology products to treat non-small cell lung, colorectal, head and neck, pancreatic, metastatic breast, ovarian, bladder, and metastatic gastric cancers, as well as malignant pleural mesothelioma; and products to treat erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia. Eli Lilly and Company primarily has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Pfizer Inc.; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; AC Immune SA; Centrexion Therapeutics Corporation; ImmuNext; Avidity Biosciences; Duke Clinical Research Institute for the prevention of chronic heart failure and mortality after an acute myocardial infarction; AbCellera Biologics Inc.; and Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Inc., as well as an agreement with Junshi Biosciences to co-develop therapeutic antibodies for the potential prevention and treatment of COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

