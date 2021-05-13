Eli Lilly and Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.6% Upside

Eli Lilly and Company found using ticker (LLY) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 252 and 175 calculating the mean target price we have 213.41. Given that the stocks previous close was at 194.75 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.6%. The day 50 moving average is 186.46 and the 200 day MA is 178.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $185,284m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lilly.com

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes. The company also provides Alimta for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and malignant pleural mesothelioma; Cyramza for metastatic gastric cancer, gastro-esophageal junction adenocarcinoma, metastatic NSCLC, metastatic colorectal cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma; Erbitux for colorectal cancers, and various head and neck cancers; Retevmo for metastatic NSCLC, medullary thyroid cancer, and thyroid cancer; Tyvyt for relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin’s lymph and non-squamous NSCLC; and Verzenio for HR+ and HER2- metastatic breast cancer. In addition, it offers Olumiant for rheumatoid arthritis; and Taltz for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis. Further, the company Cymbalta for depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, generalized anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; Emgality for migraine prevention and episodic cluster headache; Reyvow for migraine; and Zyprexa for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, and bipolar maintenance. Additionally, it Bamlanivimab and etesevimab for COVID-19; Cialis for erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Forteo for osteoporosis. Eli Lilly and Company primarily has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Pfizer Inc.; AC Immune SA; Centrexion Therapeutics Corporation; ImmuNext; Avidity Biosciences; AbCellera Biologics Inc.; and Junshi Biosciences. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.