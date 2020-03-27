Elementis plc 7.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Elementis plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ELM) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Elementis plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 55 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 7.3% from the opening price of 51.25 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 62.25 points and decreased 130.95 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 185.7 GBX while the 52 week low is 18.07 GBX.

Elementis plc has a 50 day moving average of 107.74 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 143.54. There are currently 580,521,906 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,898,896. Market capitalisation for LON:ELM is £288,861,885 GBP.

