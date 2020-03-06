Elementis plc 64.4% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Elementis plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ELM) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at UBS. Elementis plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 155 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 64.4% from the opening price of 94.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 36.4 points and decreased 79 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 185.7 GBX while the 52 week low is 89.95 GBX.

Elementis plc has a 50 day moving average of 139.43 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 149.59. There are currently 580,521,906 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,973,878. Market capitalisation for LON:ELM is £525,233,843 GBP.

