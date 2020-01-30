Elementis plc 37.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Elementis plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ELM) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Elementis plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 186 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 37.8% from the opening price of 135 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 44 points and decreased 17 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 198.9 GBX while the year low share price is currently 127.3 GBX.

Elementis plc has a 50 day moving average of 165.64 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 154.50. There are currently 580,518,327 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,599,446. Market capitalisation for LON:ELM is £767,855,127 GBP.