Elementis plc 36.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Elementis plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ELM) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Elementis plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 180 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 36.4% from today’s opening price of 131.93 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 48.57 points and decreased 17.37 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 198.9 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 127.3 GBX.

Elementis plc has a 50 day moving average of 166.52 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 154.74. There are currently 580,518,327 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,617,685. Market capitalisation for LON:ELM is £771,126,053 GBP.