Elementis plc 33.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Elementis plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ELM) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Elementis plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 100 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 33.3% from the opening price of 75 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 26 points and decreased 57.9 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 185.7 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 18.07 GBX.

Elementis plc has a 50 day moving average of 73.98 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 134.97. There are currently 580,801,241 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,486,823. Market capitalisation for LON:ELM is £424,023,274 GBP.

