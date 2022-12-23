Elementis plc 28.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Elementis plc with ticker (LON:ELM) now has a potential upside of 28.8% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 170 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Elementis plc share price of 121 GBX at opening today (23/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 28.8%. Trading has ranged between 85 (52 week low) and 149 (52 week high) with an average of 2,306,514 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £708,156,193.



Elementis plc is a United Kingdom-based specialty chemicals company. The Company offers performance-driven additives for consumer and industrial applications. The Company operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers. The Coatings segment is a producer of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings. The Talc segment produces and supplies talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics and the paper sectors. The Chromium segment is engaged in production of chromium chemicals. The Company has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Germany, Finland, The Netherlands, China, Taiwan, Malaysia and India.







