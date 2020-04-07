Elementis plc 25% Potential Upside Indicated by Stifel

Elementis plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ELM) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Stifel. Elementis plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Stifel have set their target price at 65 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 25.0% from today’s opening price of 52 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 31.1 points and decreased 122.3 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 185.7 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 18.07 GBX.

Elementis plc has a 50 day moving average of 95.26 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 140.21. There are currently 580,521,906 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,216,176. Market capitalisation for LON:ELM is £289,725,181 GBP.

