Elementis plc 200% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Elementis plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ELM) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Elementis plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 75 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 200.0% from the opening price of 25 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 96.7 points and decreased 143.7 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 185.7 GBX while the 52 week low is 18.07 GBX.

Elementis plc has a 50 day moving average of 120.24 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 146.25. There are currently 580,521,906 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,626,738. Market capitalisation for LON:ELM is £288,519,488 GBP.

