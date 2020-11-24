Twitter
Electronic Arts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Electronic Arts Inc. with ticker code (EA) have now 32 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 170 and 100 with a mean TP of 148.64. Now with the previous closing price of 121.87 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.0%. The day 50 moving average is 124.5 and the 200 day MA is 129.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $35,349m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ea.com

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars brands. It also provides advertising services; and licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. The company markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. It has a strategic partnership with KLab Inc. for game development and operation. Electronic Arts Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

