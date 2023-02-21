Electronic Arts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.2% Upside

Electronic Arts Inc. found using ticker (EA) now have 29 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 152 and 107 with the average target price sitting at 132.05. With the stocks previous close at 111.72 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 121.55 while the 200 day moving average is 125.9. The company has a market cap of $30,714m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ea.com

The potential market cap would be $36,303m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.