Electronic Arts Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 9.5% Upside Potential

Electronic Arts Inc. with ticker code (EA) have now 28 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 152 and 107 calculating the mean target price we have $131.84. Given that the stocks previous close was at $120.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.5%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $115.65 and the 200 day moving average is $123.39. The market capitalization for the company is $33,278m. Company Website: https://www.ea.com

The potential market cap would be $36,424m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.