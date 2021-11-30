Electronic Arts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.3% Upside

Electronic Arts Inc. found using ticker (EA) have now 31 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 240 and 140 and has a mean target at 174.2. Now with the previous closing price of 125.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 38.3%. The 50 day MA is 137.02 while the 200 day moving average is 139.53. The company has a market capitalisation of $35,317m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ea.com

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs. Zombies brands; and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, NHL, Formula 1, and Star Wars brands. The company also provides advertising services; and licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.