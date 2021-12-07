Electronic Arts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.0% Upside

Electronic Arts Inc. with ticker code (EA) now have 30 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 240 and 140 calculating the average target price we see 171.57. Now with the previous closing price of 125.27 this would imply there is a potential upside of 37.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 136.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to 138.96. The market cap for the company is $36,031m. Find out more information at: http://www.ea.com

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs. Zombies brands; and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, NHL, Formula 1, and Star Wars brands. The company also provides advertising services; and licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.