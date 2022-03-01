Electronic Arts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.8% Upside

Electronic Arts Inc. with ticker code (EA) now have 31 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 200 and 140 with a mean TP of 172.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 128.71 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 132.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to 137.39. The market cap for the company is $36,790m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ea.com

The potential market cap would be $49,242m based on the market concensus.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs. Zombies brands; and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, NHL, Formula 1, and Star Wars brands. The company also provides advertising services; and licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.