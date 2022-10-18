Electronic Arts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.1% Upside

Electronic Arts Inc. with ticker code (EA) now have 30 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 188 and 125 calculating the mean target price we have 150.58. Given that the stocks previous close was at 120.37 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 124.76 and the 200 day moving average is 127.67. The market capitalisation for the company is $33,468m. Company Website: https://www.ea.com

The potential market cap would be $41,868m based on the market concensus.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.