Electronic Arts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.5% Upside

Electronic Arts Inc. with ticker code (EA) now have 30 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 188 and 125 calculating the mean target price we have 150.58. Now with the previous closing price of 124.99 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.5%. The 50 day MA is 124.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 127.47. The company has a market cap of $34,942m. Find out more information at: https://www.ea.com

The potential market cap would be $42,096m based on the market concensus.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.