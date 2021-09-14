Electronic Arts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.2% Upside

Electronic Arts Inc. found using ticker (EA) now have 30 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 240 and 140 with a mean TP of 171.57. Now with the previous closing price of 145.13 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 141.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 140.18. The company has a market capitalisation of $41,614m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ea.com

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs. Zombies brands; and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, NHL, Formula 1, and Star Wars brands. The company also provides advertising services; and licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.