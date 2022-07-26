Electronic Arts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.1% Upside

Electronic Arts Inc. with ticker code (EA) have now 31 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 188 and 120 with the average target price sitting at 152.45. Now with the previous closing price of 130.16 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.1%. The day 50 moving average is 129.69 and the 200 day moving average is 130.11. The company has a market cap of $36,287m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ea.com

The potential market cap would be $42,502m based on the market concensus.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.