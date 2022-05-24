Electronic Arts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.4% Upside

Electronic Arts Inc. with ticker code (EA) now have 31 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 188 and 114 calculating the average target price we see 152.25. Now with the previous closing price of 130.76 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 123.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 132.1. The market capitalisation for the company is $37,619m. Find out more information at: https://www.ea.com

The potential market cap would be $43,802m based on the market concensus.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs. Zombies brands; and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, NHL, Formula 1, and Star Wars brands. The company also provides advertising services; and licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.