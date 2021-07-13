Electronic Arts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.7% Upside

Electronic Arts Inc. with ticker code (EA) have now 32 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 184 and 135 and has a mean target at 163.18. With the stocks previous close at 140.99 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.7%. The day 50 moving average is 142.94 while the 200 day moving average is 140.37. The market cap for the company is $40,400m. Company Website: http://www.ea.com

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs. Zombies brands; and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, NHL, Formula 1, and Star Wars brands. The company also provides advertising services; and licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.