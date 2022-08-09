Twitter
Electronic Arts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.8% Upside

Electronic Arts Inc. with ticker code (EA) now have 30 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 175 and 125 and has a mean target at 152.17. Now with the previous closing price of 132.56 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 130.05 while the 200 day moving average is 129.84. The market cap for the company is $36,603m. Find out more information at: https://www.ea.com

The potential market cap would be $42,018m based on the market concensus.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

