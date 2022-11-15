Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Electronic Arts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Electronic Arts Inc. with ticker code (EA) have now 30 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 188 and 125 calculating the average target price we see 148.41. Given that the stocks previous close was at 131.23 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.1%. The day 50 moving average is 123.9 while the 200 day moving average is 127.12. The market cap for the company is $35,769m. Find out more information at: https://www.ea.com

The potential market cap would be $40,452m based on the market concensus.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

