Electronic Arts Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 20.3% Upside

Electronic Arts Inc. with ticker code (EA) now have 29 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 137 and 100 calculating the mean target price we have 119.34. Now with the previous closing price of 99.2 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.3%. The day 50 moving average is 102.06 while the 200 day moving average is 101.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $27,626m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ea.com

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games, including FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars brands. It also provides advertising services; licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. The company markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. Electronic Arts Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

