Electronic Arts Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 19.0% Upside

Electronic Arts Inc. with ticker code (EA) have now 29 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 137 and 100 with the average target price sitting at 119.17. With the stocks previous close at 100.17 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 101.36 and the 200 day moving average is 101.83. The company has a market capitalisation of $28,252m. Find out more information at: http://www.ea.com

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games, including FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars brands. It also provides advertising services; licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. The company markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. Electronic Arts Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

