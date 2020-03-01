Electronic Arts Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 16.4% Upside

Electronic Arts Inc. found using ticker (EA) have now 29 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 137 and 100 and has a mean target at 119.55. With the stocks previous close at 102.74 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.4%. The day 50 moving average is 109.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 101.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $29,364m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ea.com

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games, including FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars brands. It also provides advertising services; licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. The company markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. Electronic Arts Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

