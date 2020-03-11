Electronic Arts Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 15.6% Upside

Electronic Arts Inc. with ticker code (EA) now have 29 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 137 and 100 with a mean TP of 119.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 103.38 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 108.5 while the 200 day moving average is 102.14. The company has a market cap of $29,238m. Company Website: http://www.ea.com

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games, including FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars brands. It also provides advertising services; licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. The company markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. Electronic Arts Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

