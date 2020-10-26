Electronic Arts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.9% Upside

Electronic Arts Inc. with ticker code (EA) have now 30 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 170 and 100 with a mean TP of 153.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 126.92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 128.64 and the 200 day MA is 128.39. The company has a market capitalisation of $36,611m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ea.com

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars brands. It also provides advertising services; and licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. The company markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. It has a strategic partnership with KLab Inc. for game development and operation. Electronic Arts Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

