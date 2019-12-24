Electronic Arts – Consenus Indicates Potential 2.3% Upside

Electronic Arts found using ticker (EA) now have 30 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 130 and 95 calculating the mean target price we have 110.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 107.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 100.9 and the 200 day MA is 96.05. The market cap for the company is $31,472m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ea.com

Electronic Arts develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games, including FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars brands. It also provides advertising services; licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. The company markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. Electronic Arts was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.