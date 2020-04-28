Electrocomponents plc 6% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Electrocomponents plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ECM) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at UBS. Electrocomponents plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 610 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 6.0% from the opening price of 575.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 60.3 points and decreased 136.7 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 731.2 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 397.3 GBX.

Electrocomponents plc has a 50 day moving average of 566.96 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 632.79. There are currently 446,308,426 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,197,488. Market capitalisation for LON:ECM is £2,526,105,691 GBP.

