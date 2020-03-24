Electrocomponents plc 57.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Electrocomponents plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ECM) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. Electrocomponents plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 750 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 57.9% from today’s opening price of 474.9 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 173.7 points and decreased 194.9 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 731.2 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 397.3 GBX.

Electrocomponents plc has a 50 day moving average of 649.53 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 641.14. There are currently 446,308,030 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,541,320. Market capitalisation for LON:ECM is £2,123,533,552 GBP.

