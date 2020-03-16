Electrocomponents plc 26.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Electrocomponents plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ECM) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Electrocomponents plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 585 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 26.4% from the opening price of 462.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 242 points and decreased 222.4 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 731.2 GBX while the year low share price is currently 411 GBX.

Electrocomponents plc has a 50 day moving average of 673.53 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 645.45. There are currently 446,308,030 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,420,981. Market capitalisation for LON:ECM is £1,853,963,529 GBP.

