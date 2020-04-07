Electrocomponents plc 2.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by HSBC

Electrocomponents plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ECM) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at HSBC. Electrocomponents plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 480 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -2.7% from today’s opening price of 493.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 51.8 points and decreased 177.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 731.2 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 397.3 GBX.

Electrocomponents plc has a 50 day moving average of 612.96 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 635.85. There are currently 446,308,426 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,526,868. Market capitalisation for LON:ECM is £2,345,350,778 GBP.

