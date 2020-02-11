Electrocomponents plc 17.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Electrocomponents plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ECM) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Electrocomponents plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 800 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 17.7% from today’s opening price of 679.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 9.8 points and increased 48.4 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 731.2 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 532.4 GBX.

Electrocomponents plc has a 50 day moving average of 688.93 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 643.26. There are currently 446,262,848 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 963,869. Market capitalisation for LON:ECM is £3,128,302,564 GBP.