Electrocomponents plc 14.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Electrocomponents plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ECM) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Electrocomponents plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 575 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 14.4% from the opening price of 502.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 127.6 points and decreased 167.2 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 731.2 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 397.3 GBX.

Electrocomponents plc has a 50 day moving average of 642.43 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 639.97. There are currently 446,308,030 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,551,956. Market capitalisation for LON:ECM is £2,319,016,414 GBP.

