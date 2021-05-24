Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.9% Upside

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. with ticker code (SOLO) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12.14 and 3.97 with a mean TP of 8.28. With the stocks previous close at 7.4 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.9%. The 50 day MA is 6.57 and the 200 day MA is 3.74. The market cap for the company is $579m. Visit the company website at: http://www.electrameccanica.com

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website, as well as through corporate owned stores. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.