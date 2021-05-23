Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.9% Upside

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. found using ticker (SOLO) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.14 and 3.97 and has a mean target at 8.28. Now with the previous closing price of 7.4 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.57 while the 200 day moving average is 3.74. The market cap for the company is $579m. Find out more information at: http://www.electrameccanica.com

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website, as well as through corporate owned stores. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.