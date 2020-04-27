Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 714.0% Upside

Don't Miss
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. found using ticker (SOLO) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10.62 and 5.66 with a mean TP of 8.14. With the stocks previous close at 1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 714.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.08 while the 200 day moving average is 1.8. The market capitalisation for the company is $39m. Company Website: http://www.electrameccanica.com

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles under the SOLO name. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. It also has two other electric vehicle candidates under the design development stage, including Super SOLO and Tofino. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website, as well as through corporate owned stores. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

