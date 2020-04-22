Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 695.1% Upside

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. found using ticker (SOLO) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10.58 and 5.64 with the average target price sitting at 8.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.02 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 695.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.2 while the 200 day moving average is 1.83. The company has a market capitalisation of $38m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.electrameccanica.com

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles under the SOLO name. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. It also has two other electric vehicle candidates under the design development stage, including Super SOLO and Tofino. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website, as well as through corporate owned stores. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

