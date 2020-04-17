Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 695.0% Upside

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. found using ticker (SOLO) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10.48 and 5.59 calculating the mean target price we have 8.03. Now with the previous closing price of 1.01 this would imply there is a potential upside of 695.0%. The day 50 moving average is 1.25 and the 200 day MA is 1.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $37m. Visit the company website at: http://www.electrameccanica.com

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles under the SOLO name. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. It also has two other electric vehicle candidates under the design development stage, including Super SOLO and Tofino. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website, as well as through corporate owned stores. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

