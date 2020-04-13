Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 685.6% Upside

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. found using ticker (SOLO) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10.51 and 5.6 and has a mean target at 8.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.04 this would imply there is a potential upside of 685.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.34 and the 200 day MA is 1.87. The market cap for the company is $39m. Visit the company website at: http://www.electrameccanica.com

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles under the SOLO name. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. It also has two other electric vehicle candidates under the design development stage, including Super SOLO and Tofino. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website, as well as through corporate owned stores. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

