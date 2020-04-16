Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 679.6% Upside

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. with ticker code (SOLO) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10.48 and 5.59 with a mean TP of 8.03. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.03 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 679.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.3 and the 200 day moving average is 1.85. The market cap for the company is $39m. Find out more information at: http://www.electrameccanica.com

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles under the SOLO name. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. It also has two other electric vehicle candidates under the design development stage, including Super SOLO and Tofino. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website, as well as through corporate owned stores. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

