Electra Private Equity Plc 8.1% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Electra Private Equity Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ELTA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. Electra Private Equity Plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 441 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 8.1% from the opening price of 407.95 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 93.95 points and increased 72.95 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 412 GBX while the year low share price is currently 288 GBX.

Electra Private Equity Plc has a 50 day moving average of 329.29 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 342.40. There are currently 38,282,763 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 46,022. Market capitalisation for LON:ELTA is £157,342,155 GBP.