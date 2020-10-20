Eldorado Gold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -86.5% Downside

Eldorado Gold Corporation found using ticker (EGO) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 4.33 and 1.18 and has a mean target at 1.83. Now with the previous closing price of 13.53 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -86.5%. The 50 day MA is 11.37 and the 200 day moving average is 10.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,318m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.eldoradogold.com

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It operates five mines: Kisladag and Efemcukuru located in western Turkey, Lamaque in Canada, and Olympias and Stratoni located in northern Greece. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn