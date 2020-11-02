Eldorado Gold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -85.0% Downside

Eldorado Gold Corporation with ticker code (EGO) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 4.33 and 1.18 with a mean TP of 1.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.18 this indicates there is a potential downside of -85.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.88 and the 200 day moving average is 10.53. The market cap for the company is $2,184m. Company Website: http://www.eldoradogold.com

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It operates five mines: Kisladag and Efemcukuru located in western Turkey, Lamaque in Canada, and Olympias and Stratoni located in northern Greece. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

