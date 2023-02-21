Eldorado Gold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.5% Upside

Eldorado Gold Corporation with ticker code (EGO) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.07 and 9 with a mean TP of 11.01. With the stocks previous close at 8.99 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.5%. The 50 day MA is 8.83 and the 200 day moving average is 7.21. The market cap for the company is $1,614m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.eldoradogold.com

The potential market cap would be $1,976m based on the market concensus.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.