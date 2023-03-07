Eldorado Gold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

Eldorado Gold Corporation with ticker code (EGO) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 12.87 and 9.25 calculating the average target price we see 10.88. With the stocks previous close at 9.86 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.02 and the 200 day MA is 7.24. The company has a market cap of $1,774m. Company Website: https://www.eldoradogold.com

The potential market cap would be $1,958m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.