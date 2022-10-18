Follow us on:

Eldorado Gold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 69.4% Upside

Eldorado Gold Corporation with ticker code (EGO) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.09 and 5.75 with a mean TP of 9.74. With the stocks previous close at 5.75 this would imply there is a potential upside of 69.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.27. The company has a market cap of $1,076m. Find out more information at: https://www.eldoradogold.com

The potential market cap would be $1,822m based on the market concensus.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

